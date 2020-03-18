Bromfenac Sodium Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2027

Bromfenac sodium is the salt form of sodium bromfenac, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) with analgesic and anti-inflammatory actions. It is an ophthalmic drug for the indicative treatment of inflammatory diseases in the external ocular and anterior ocular parts. Bromfenac binds to cyclooxygenase II (COX-II), an enzyme that transforms arachidonic and inhibits the activity of acid into cyclic endoperoxides, precursors of prostaglandins (PG), upon ophthalmic administration.

The bromfenac sodium market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of allergic diseases. Moreover, the increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical companies and rising biopharmaceutical industries in the emerging nations are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– HI-TECH LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD.

– Cisen Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited.

– Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– ISKON REMEDIES

– Apotex Inc.

– JSN Chemicals LTD

– FARMAK

– ALP Pharm Beijing Co., Ltd.

– CHEMWERTH, INC.

