Buckwheat Extract Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2019 – 2026

Market Segmentation

Buckwheat extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application and regions. On the basis of form the global buckwheat market is segmented as; powder extract and liquid extract. The sheer convenience in use of powder extract and its ability to blend with major food products as an additive makes an important growth prospect for the buckwheat extract market.

On the basis of application, buckwheat extract is segmented into three main segments as herbal supplements, cosmetics and food and beverages. The herbal supplements are sub-segmented into tablets, capsules and tinctures. The cosmetic uses of buckwheat extract is in shimmer powder, face packs and more. These derived uses are attributed to the antioxidant properties and is appealing to a significant proportion of population. Due to this reason buckwheat extract market is expected to account for favorable growth in the near future.

U.S., Germany, Netherlands, Spain being major importers of buckwheat extract. The European and American regions contributing to most of the trade in buckwheat extract market. With Poland accounting for major exports followed by Bolivia and Peru. The demand originating from countries like Japan make the Asia pacific region an important market for the buckwheat extract.

Buckwheat Extract Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Buckwheat extract’s diversified use in therapeutic herbal formulations providing benefits such as strengthening blood vessels and improving blood flow, also providing additional health benefits in diabetes management improving bone health and many more is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally the buckwheat extract has the ability to blend with majority of food products providing an additional use in the food and beverage industries. The use of the extract in food as an additive is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global buckwheat market.

Consumer’s preferences are noticeably on a shift towards the healthier options and the organic buckwheat extract is therefore expected to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The natural products offer a wide acceptance in use as cosmetic products attributed to the natural antioxidant nature of buckwheat extract. The application in cosmetics is anticipated to grow due to the increased awareness among consumers regarding the safety in use of the naturally derive herbal products.

Buckwheat Extract Market Key Players:

The rise in global demand of the herbal extracts has attracted many manufacturers to supply quality products and some of the key players participating in the global buckwheat extract market are; Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Nexira Inc., Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., JIAHERB, INC., Foodchem International Corporation.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

