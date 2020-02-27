Bucky Adhesive Tape Market is ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2019 to 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Bucky Adhesive Tape Market

Bucky Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Berry Global

Tesa SE Group

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

PPM Industries

Scapa Group plc

Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

Vibac Group S.p.a.

Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

Supertape B.V.

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Nadco Tapes & Labels, Inc.

Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Productions Corp., Ltd.

Tapes and Technical Solutions, LLC.

CS Hyde Company

International Plastics Inc.

Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Globe Industries Corporation

MBK Tape Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Backing Material Type

Plastic

Foil

Cloth

By Adhesive Type

Natural Rubber Based Adhesive

Synthetic Rubber Based Adhesive

By Thickness (Mils)

<10

10 to 15

>15

Segment by Application

HVAC Industry

Building & Construction

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Electrical & Electronic

Others

