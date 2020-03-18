Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2028

Assessment of the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market

The recent study on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global BIM extraction software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Safe Software, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synchro Software, Nemetschek Group, PointCab GmbH, Gexcel srl, Assemble Systems, SierraSoft, Innovaya, ClearEdge3D, Inc., Leica, Geo-Plus, Technodigit SARL, and Trimble, Inc.

The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Software Deployment

On Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by End Use Industry

Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market establish their foothold in the current Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market solidify their position in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market?

