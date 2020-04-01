Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Research Report 2019 – Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2027

In 2029, the Building-integrated Photovoltaics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Building-integrated Photovoltaics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Building-integrated Photovoltaics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Technology

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Application

Roofs

Facades

Windows

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is a leading region of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. The region constitutes more than 45% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum pace during the forecast period.

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market.

The U.S. BIPV market is mostly concentrated in California, followed by New Jersey. In Canada, the market for BIPV in Ontario is expected to expand at a significant pace in the near future.

California was among the first states in the U.S. to develop a Green Building Standards code known as ‘CALGreen.’ The code is expected to mandate that the new buildings in the state be more efficient in terms of energy and environment. This is projected to help the International Code Council develop a new International Green Construction Code (IGCC) for commercial buildings.

According to SolarPower Europe, countries in Europe have installed around 9 GW of solar power systems in 2017, which is a 30% increase over the 7 GW added in 2016

