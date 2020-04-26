Here’s Why 2020 Could Be another Big Year for Building Management System Market

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Building Management System Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This industry study report gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology advancements, product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This Building Management System market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, marketing strategies, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the ICT industry. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Building Management System Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Leading Players operating in the Building Management System Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Honeywell International Inc,

Johnson Controls,

Schneider Electric,

Siemens,

United Technologies,

ABB,

Delta Controls,

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, others

Global building management system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.10% forecast to 2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users.

What’s Driving the Building Management System market growth?

Surging preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, is driving the market growth

Cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users, is helping the market to grow

Reduction in building maintenance and operation, is flourishing the market growth

Surging IOT in building automation system, drives the market growth

Competitive Landscape and Building Management System Market Share Analysis

Building Management System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Building Management System market.

Key Market Segmentation

By Software (Facility Management, Security Management, Energy Management, Emergency Management, Infrastructure Management), Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Component (Hardware, Software), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Building Management System Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global building management system market are Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Delta Controls, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, DEXMA SENSORS, S.L., Eagle Technology, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Technovator International Limited, Airedale Air Conditioning, BuildingIQ, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, GridPoint among others.

Global Building Management System Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Building Management System report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Honeywell International Inc. had launched IQ Vision. It is a building energy management system which enables the building owners to optimize and manage the usage of energy. It has integrated various tools on a platform such as smart devices, internet protocols and trend controllers. This launch will enable the building owners to effectively control the building system.

In November 2017, Johnson Controls had launched BCPro which is an advanced Building Automation System designed for commercial buildings. The tools enable the easy and fast setup which helps in the reduction of configuration time. BCPro provides vivid function such as illumination, customization and editing for the easy access for viewing of data. The launch had improved system software and controllers communication processes to ensure the reliability and stability.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

