Burgeoning Demand for System Integration to Fuel Market Growth Through 2015 – 2021

System integration (SI) enables to build computing systems for end users by combining hardware and software products from several vendors. By implementing systems integration, a company can acquire cheaper, pre-configured components of software. These small components of software help company to achieve key business goals. Otherwise the companies have to purchase customized, more expensive software; this may also require manufacturing of unique products or original programming. Creation of these information systems include designing and building a new customized applications or architecture, after building software components, they are integrated with the existing or new software and hardware packages and communication infrastructure. There are some system integrators such as SAP providing more specialized and specific applications.

High investments in IT in last decade have created a huge demand for the system integration market. As the information technology developed the adoption and implementation of information technology system were high, this generated the distributed information system all over the industries and organization generating the demand for integration of the distributed systems. Thus high investment in distributed information technology system is the main driver for the system integration market. With this there are many emerging technologies supporting system integration market such as bid data and cloud. Cloud implementation and big data solutions implementation is the new trend in the information technology systems market. Thus companies are adopting the integration of their data with adoption of these technologies such as big data and cloud providing added advantages to the companies implementing it. Development in automation sector is driving system integration market, as adoption of system integration technologies is high in automation sector.

High implementation cost and time required for the effective implementation of system integration is resulting into less adoption of system integration technologies. With this there are very less number of international standard protocols for the communication between two or more information technology sub-systems resulting into complexities for the system integrators. If the industry previously is using legacy systems then it results into increased complexities for system integration. For system integration the network infrastructure must be standard, thus lack of network infrastructure is resulting into deferred demand for the system integration market.

System integration market is segmented on the basis of system integration service type, end-use industry and geography. On the basis of type the system integration market is broadly segmented into three major types namely infrastructure system integration services, application system integration services and business consulting services. Infrastructure system integration services are segmented into network management, data center management, building management, security and surveillance management, cloud based integration management and enterprise management. Application system integration services are segmented into data integration, unified communication, integrated social software, application integration and others. Further business consulting services are segmented into business process integration, business transformation and application lifecycle management.

System integration market is segmented on the basis of end-user industry into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, oil gas and energy, transportation, retail and others (pharmaceuticals, public sector, education and automotive). And on the basis of geography system integration market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Some of the major players in system integration market are

Accenture Plc.

BAE Systems Plc.

Capgemini S.A.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Fujitsu Limited

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infosys Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Leidos Corporation

Tata Consultancy Service Limited and Wipro Limited

. With this global players system integration market in Asia Pacific is dominated by local players, such as there are many local players in China and India dominating and holding the maximum market shares.

