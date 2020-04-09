Butyl Rubber Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2025

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Overview

Butyl rubber is a synthetic rubber manufactured by the copolymerization of isobutylene with isoprene. Butyl rubber is mostly used in the tires and tubes industry. A new research report by Persistence market Research highlights the overall scenario as well as the forecast for the global butyl rubber market. The report further throws light on the key dynamics that are likely to impact the growth of the global butyl rubber market. According to the report titled “Butyl Rubber Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025,” the global butyl rubber market is expected to reach a market valuation of over US$ 4,200 Mn by the end of 2025,

growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for butyl rubber is due to its growing applications. The butyl rubber market is witnessing a rapid increase in demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Another driver of the market is an increase in the rate of tire replacements taking place in the automobile industry. With the projected growth of the market, manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacity of butyl rubber to cater to the ever increasing demand in various applications. Global market companies are also planning their overseas business development and sales in addition to the domestic market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21742

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on application, the global butyl rubber market is expected to witness maximum demand from the tires and tubes segment, which is projected to reach a market value of over US$ 3,700 Mn by the end of 2025.

On the basis of rubber type, halo-butyl rubber is expected to lead the market with a market share of over US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Among the different types of halo butyl rubbers, bromo-butyl contributes the most in the growth of the halo butyl rubber market.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

In terms of regions, APAC leads the global market with a high margin. The APAC butyl rubber market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,400 Mn by the end of 2025, with a growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/21742

Company Profiles

Lanxess AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

JSR Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

PAO SIBUR Holding

Reliance Industries Limited

Formosa Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Material Co. Ltd.

Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21742