Cable Cars & RopewaysMarket Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

This XploreMR study offers an eight-year analysis and forecast for the global cable cars & ropeways market for the period between 2018 and 2026. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2017 and forecast developed for the duration between 2018 and 2026. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has been calculated from 2018 to 2026. The study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global cable cars & ropeways market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2018 and 2026, in terms of value. Growing tourism, rising demand from the ski resorts and the urgent need for urban traffic handling are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cable cars & ropeways market globally.

The XploreMR report on cable cars & ropeways market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as product type and end use. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the market.

A ropeway or cable car, often termed as cable propelled transit (CPT), is a transport system in which passenger carrying cabins are propelled by a cable wrapped around a bull wheel at one terminal. Cable cars generally operate overhead and are suspended on single or multiple metal wires. They also operate over a track, wherein the cars are hauled by a metal rope. Cable cars and ropeways are installed for long-term operations in ski resorts and tourism sector and for urban transport and man and material handling applications.

The report is structured in such a way that it will allow the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Cable Cars & Ropeways Market: Segmentation

Product Type

End Use

Region Aerial Tramways Funicular Ropeways Chair Lifts Fixed Grip Detachable Gandola Lifts Monocable Bi-cable Tricable Surface Lifts Material Ropeways Inclined Lifts Tourism Public Transport Material Handling Mining Others North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA) Asia Pacific (APAC) China

The report begins with market introduction, which covers the market taxonomy and product definitions for the global cable cars & ropeways market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background and covers macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the cable cars & ropeways market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global cable cars & ropeways market at a qualitative level, based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Unit Systems) projections for the cable cars & ropeways market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis, for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global cable cars & ropeways market, based on six prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends, market attractiveness analysis and key insights pertaining to each of these regions.

The market analysis sections cover Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment for each of the aforementioned segments. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global cable cars & ropeways market while the forecast presented in the sections assess the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global cable cars & ropeways market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various cable cars & ropeways segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the cable cars & ropeways market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the cable cars & ropeways market is split into a number of sub-segments. All the cable cars & ropeways sub-segments, in terms of product type, end use and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the cable cars & ropeways market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the cable cars & ropeways market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the cable cars & ropeways market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of cable cars & ropeways across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the cable cars & ropeways market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the cable cars & ropeways market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report is cable cars & ropeways manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the cable cars & ropeways market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the cable cars & ropeways marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments pertaining to the cable cars & ropeways market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, Leitner Group, Leitner-Poma of America, Inc, MND Group, Bartholet Maschinenbau AG (BMF), Nippon Cable Co., Ltd., CONVEYOR & ROPEWAY SERVICES PVT. LTD., Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd., STM TELEFERIK and CCM FINOTELLO SRL, among others.

