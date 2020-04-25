CADASIL Treatment Market 2020-2026 Updates || Leading Players – Abbvie Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Athenex Inc;

Global CADASIL treatment market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with CADASIL such as migraine and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CADASIL treatment market are Abbvie Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Athenex, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novartis AG, WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Unichem Laboratories, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc and others.

Market Definition: Global CADASIL Treatment Market

CADASIL is cerebral autosomal dominant arteriopathy with subcortical infarcts and leukoencephalopathy is an inherited genetic disorder of the blood vessels that affects the blood flows particularly in the cerebral vessels within in the white matter of the brain. It is believed to cause by mutation in the NOTCH3 gene. This NOTCH3 gene is important for the normal function and survival of vascular smooth muscle cells. CADASIL is characterized by recurring subcortical ischemic episodes and migraines that progress to dementia over a time and eventually leads to death.

According to the statistics published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, an estimated prevalence of CADASIL worldwide is up to 1-2 per 100,000 people. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of novel treatment are deriving the market growth.

Segmentation: Global CADASIL Treatment Market

CADASIL Treatment Market :By Therapy Type

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Thrombolytic Therapy

Others

CADASIL Treatment Market : By Drugs

Antiplatelet Agents

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitor

Anticonvulsant

Others

CADASIL Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

CADASIL Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

CADASIL Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

CADASIL Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the CADASIL Treatment Market:

In January 2019, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc reported positive results from its phase I/IIa clinical study for the treatment of ischemic stroke which is most common symptoms of CADASIL. The trail demonstrated safety as well as preliminary efficacy with no adverse events. The clinical results can suggest allogeneic mesenchymal bone marrow stem therapy could be significant clinical benefits for patients with ischemic stroke.

CADASIL Treatment Market : Drivers

Family history of CADASIL is driving the growth of the market

Emergence of drugs used to treat the risk associated with CADASIL can enhance the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

CADASIL Treatment Market: Restraints

Rise in cases of product recalls of available intervention are expect to cause a shortfall in the market

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Lack of expertise and infrastructure in some developing countries is hammer the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global CADASIL treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global CADASIL treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

