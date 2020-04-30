CAGR of 12.24%, ECLINICAL SOLUTIONS market Is Booming Worldwide | ERT Clinical, PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica, Inc., CRF Health

The ‘ ECLINICAL SOLUTIONS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, ECLINICAL SOLUTIONS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, ECLINICAL SOLUTIONS market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

To reach USD 9434.57 million by 2023, the Global eClinical Solutions Market is predictable to register a CAGR of 12.24%

In the ECLINICAL SOLUTIONS Market, some of the major companies are:

ERT Clinical, PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica, Inc., CRF Health, Oracle Corporation, DATATRAK International, Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Omnicomm Systems, Inc. and MaxisIT.

To reach USD 9434.57 million by 2023, the Global eClinical Solutions Market is predictable to register a CAGR of 12.24% The eClinical solutions market is a combination of clinical technology and has the expertise which is used to recover the clinical development procedure through data management and data scrutiny. Main features describing the market progress are rising R&D events by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical corporations, mounting outflow on the expansion of clinical trials, increasing weight of chronic diseases, and amplified adoption of smart devices for healthcare management. The largest market share is of Americas 47.99% in 2017, and the regional market is expected to list a CAGR of 12.41 % during the forecast period. The US is one of the top markets in the region, accounting for the largest market share during the review period. However, the Canadian market is predictable to show the highest growth rate of 9.98% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Cumulative outsourcing of clinical trials and availability of diverse patient population are the main drivers for market growth. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to show substantial growth during the forecast period. India is the fastest growing region owing to its large geriatric population, which is strivers the growth of the eClinical solutions market in the region. The main contributor to the growth of the regional market is Japan, followed by China. The Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) segment is expected to lead the market and register a substantial CAGR to reach USD 2579 million by the end of 2023. CDMS is considered to be the most important part of eClinical solutions. CDMS is a tool used in clinical research to manage and store the data of clinical trials. However, the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.98% from 2018 to 2023. The increasing demand for electronic clinical outcome assessment is driving the growth of the segment. Envisioned Spectators are Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, and industrial bodies, e Clinical solution providers, Healthcare, IT industry, Retailers, distributors, and wholesalers,

Global eClinical Solutions Market is segmented into 3 segments.It is segmented by Delivery Mode i.e., Enterprise-Based and Web-Based and Cloud-Based. It is also segmented by Type wherein different types are Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Clinical Data Management System (CDMS), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Electronic Trial Master Files (eTMF), Trial Safety & Regulatory Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM). And one of the most important segments is by Region. In this market segmentation is based on region. North America covering US, Canada, Mexico, Europe covering Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific covering China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World covering Middle East, Africa, Latin America

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

