Cancer Gene Therapy Market Research 2020-2025: Global Industry Top Players (OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune, Merck, Bluebird bio, Inc,GlaxoSmithKline and Shanghai Sunway Biotech)

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Research 2020: Global Industry Demand, Technology, Application, Top Key Players and Forecast 2025. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market industry valued approximately USD 0.2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.1% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are rising need for Cancer Gene Therapy worldwide, increase in prevalence of cancer, increase in geriatric population, increase in funding for R&D activities of cancer gene therapy and favorable government regulations.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

End-User:

Diagnostics Centers

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Therapy:

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Gene Induced Immunotherapy

Gene transfer

Others

Regions:

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune,

Merck, Bluebird bio, Inc,GlaxoSmithKline, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioCancell, Celgene, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech and SynerGene Therapeutics.Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Cancer Gene Therapy Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

