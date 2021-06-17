Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Report 2019: CAGR of 4.3%, Daiichi Sankyo, Helsinn Healthcare SA, DARA BioSciences, Pfizer, Merck

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market By Drug type (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-infective, Anti-emetics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents , Opioid Analgesics, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor), Cancer type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Leukaemia, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Other Cancer), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Compounding Pharmacies), End User (Clinics, Hospitals & Academic Institutions), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 27.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of cancer.

Key Market Competitors: Amgen Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Novartis Ag. (Switzerland), Baxter (US), Fagron (Netherlands), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (Israel), F.Hoffmann LA- Roche Ltd (Switzerland), APR (Switzerland), Acacia Pharma Group plc (UK), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd. (Japan), Bayer (Germany), Heron Therapeutics inc. (US), Insys Therapeutics (US), (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo(Japan) Helsinn Healthcare SA (Switzerland), DARA BioSciences (US, Pfizer(US), Merck(US), Tesaro, Inc.(US) are few among others

The key players on the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market are making moves for all industry such as product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations that affect the market and In Vitro Diagnostics Industry as a whole and also affect sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The market research report is a resource that provides the industry up to 2025 with current as well as upcoming technical and financial details. The Global Cancer Supportive Care Products industry data and information are taken from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, and others, and the market experts have checked and validated them. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends in the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market as well as major drivers, challenges and opportunities. The focus of this report is on the volume and value of Cancer Supportive Care Products Market at global, regional and business level. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness.

Market Definition:

Cancer supportive care products have its applications in prevention and treatment of symptoms of cancer and the side-effects caused due to cancer therapy. Cancer supportive care products are used for treatment of the side-effects of chemotherapy such as bone metastasis, cancer pain, oral mucositis, neutropenia, nausea and vomiting, anemia among others. According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Drivers

There is an increase in demand for innovations(R&D) in cancer supportive care products, drugs and vaccines products instruments due to rise in number of deaths

Rising Incidence of cancer is working as a market driver for this market

Rising demand of erythropoietin stimulating agents due to rising incidence of cancer.

Segmentation:

By Drug type

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Anti-infective

Anti-emetics

Monoclonal Antibodies

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents

Opioid Analgesics

Bisphosphonates

Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

By Cancer type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Leukaemia

Ovarian Cancer

Melanoma

Other Cancer

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Compounding Pharmacies

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals & Academic Institutions

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Precision Therapeutics’ Subsidiary Helomics Collaborated with Viome. This collaboration will work on Impact of the Gut Microbiome on Ovarian Cancer. This will give an innovative holistic and personalized approach that help to choose the best treatment options to patients with ovarian cancer.

In April 2019, a conference held by Business of Oncology Summit hosted by the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology. Focus of this conference was to add more value-based reimbursement for medications as part of the future of cancer care.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cancer supportive care products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer supportive care products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market

