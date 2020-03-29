Caps and Closures Market Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2026

Caps and Closures Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Caps and Closures market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Caps and Closures is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Caps and Closures market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Caps and Closures market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Caps and Closures market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Caps and Closures industry.

Caps and Closures Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Caps and Closures market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Caps and Closures Market:

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.

Plastic screws dominate the closure type in beverages since they are widely used in dressings, condiments, and soft and alcoholic drinks. In the beverage segment, caps and closures are mostly used in alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as compared to non-alcoholic beverages which include bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Increasing demand for bottled water due to rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the demand for caps and closures used in the bottled water market

The leading players in the caps and closures for food and beverages market include Silgan Holdings Inc, Bericap, Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and Closure Systems International (CSI).

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Product Type

Product types covered under this research study are:

Food caps and closures

Beverages caps and closures

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Food Closures Type

Product types covered under this research study are

Peel-off foils

Easy-open can ends

Metal lug closures

Plastic screw closures

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Beverage Closures Type

Plastic screw closures

Metal crowns

Metal screw closures

Corks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Alcoholic Beverages type

Beer

Wine

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Non Alcoholic Beverages type

Bottled water

Carbonated soft drinks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

