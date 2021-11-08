Car Parking System Market To Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ | Companies IHI, TADA, Xinhuayuan, Klaus Multiparking

‘Car Parking System market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Car Parking System industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies IHI, TADA, Xinhuayuan, Klaus Multiparking, Unitronics, LODIGE, Tianchen Intelligen , Westfalia, MHE Demag, Rainbow, Sampu Stereo Garage, STOPA Anlagenbau, FATA Automation, Park Plus.

Global Car Parking System Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Car Parking System Market valued approximately USD 2.41 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.18% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Car Parking System market are increase in adoption of vehicles and growing parking concern worldwide. Additionally, increasing use of advanced analytics in development of smart sensors for smart parking systems helps in boosting the market growth of car parking system. The major restraining factor of global car parking system market is high implementation cost and complexity associated with the configuration. Car parking system is a mechanical device that helps in multiple parking capacity inside a parking lot. Parking systems are generally powered by electric power that moves vehicle into a storage position. There car parking system may be traditional as well as automated. Car parking system provides car parking solutions accommodating maximum cars in space. Car parking system improves financial viability of commercial and residential developments. It also reduces parking and retrieval time. Saves time spend in searching for empty parking slots and time spend is searching the parked slot. Car parking system is cost effective in terms of maintenance over the conventional parking systems. Drivers collect their cars from secure waiting areas thus they do not have to walk through a car park alone and are less vulnerable. The regional analysis of Global Car Parking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The qualitative research report on ‘Car Parking System market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Car Parking System market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Mechanical Systems, Semi-Automated Systems, Automated Systems), by Application (Office Building, Mall, Residential, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

