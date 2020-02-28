Card Printer Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2019-2025

Global Card Printer Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Card Printer market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Card Printer are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Card Printer market.

The global Card Printer market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

Key Trends

The rising focus on the big data management is one of the major factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global card printer market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for color printing and the advent of erasable printing technology are some of the other factors likely to encourage the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In addition to this, the evolution of integrated cards and digital printing is predicted to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Global Card Printer Market: Market Potential

The rising demand for color printing is expected to act as a key trend, which will boost the demand for card printers, thus encouraging the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The shift from black and white to color printing is estimated to accelerate the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising demand for technologically advanced and high-speed printers is predicted to encourage the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Global Card Printer Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the North America market for card printers is expected to witness a high growth throughout the forecast period. This region is projected to account for a large share of the market, owing to the rising number of card payment systems through the point of sale and the online terminals. In addition to this, the adoption of PoS and mPoS terminals is further estimated to rise in this region, thanks to the increasing number of retail outlets. Furthermore, the card printer market is expected to experience a significant growth in the coming years across Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period.

Global Card Printer Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for cad printer is highly fragmented in nature with a large number of players operating in it across the globe. The entry of new players in the market is likely to strengthen the competitive scenario of the overall market in the next few years. The leading players are emphasizing on price, distribution channels, and innovations to enhance their presence across the globe. In addition, these players are investing heavily in research and development activities to offer cost-effective, fast, and efficient card printers. In addition, the key players in the market are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions for enhancing their product horizon. Some of the leading players operating in the card printer market across the globe are NBS Technologies, Entrust Datacard, Evolis, Zebra Technologies, Ultra Electronics Airport Systems, and HID Global.

