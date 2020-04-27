Carnation Market Size, Application, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2020-2025
Dianthus caryophyllus, carnation or clove pink, is a species of Dianthus. It is probably native to the Mediterranean region but its exact range is unknown due to extensive cultivation for the last 2,000 years.
As an excellent Carnation varieties, welcomed around the world, but because flowering is too short, the market Applications is very narrow, but with the continuous development of preservation techniques, Carnation gradually being accepted by the market.
Meanwhile, the entire world continues to expand acreage, Carnation supply on the market gradually increased, thus causing prices declined in recent years, helping to promote the marketing of the species.
From the current point of view, China has a long history of Carnation cultivation, while China has large plant acreage, high proportion of the number of cut flowers. This market should be further developed in the future.
Currently, the SouthAmerica Carnation occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially Africa and the Europe.
Currently, although the Carnation market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.
The global Carnation market is valued at 2470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carnation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Carnation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carnation in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Carnation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carnation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
