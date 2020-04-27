Carnation Market Size, Application, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2020-2025

Dianthus caryophyllus, carnation or clove pink, is a species of Dianthus. It is probably native to the Mediterranean region but its exact range is unknown due to extensive cultivation for the last 2,000 years.

As an excellent Carnation varieties, welcomed around the world, but because flowering is too short, the market Applications is very narrow, but with the continuous development of preservation techniques, Carnation gradually being accepted by the market.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2776695

Meanwhile, the entire world continues to expand acreage, Carnation supply on the market gradually increased, thus causing prices declined in recent years, helping to promote the marketing of the species.

From the current point of view, China has a long history of Carnation cultivation, while China has large plant acreage, high proportion of the number of cut flowers. This market should be further developed in the future.

Currently, the SouthAmerica Carnation occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially Africa and the Europe.

Currently, although the Carnation market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.

The global Carnation market is valued at 2470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carnation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Carnation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carnation in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Carnation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carnation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2776695

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

China

The Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Colombia

Kenya

Poland

Market size by Product

Standard Carnation

Miniature Carnation

Market size by End User

Domestic Field

Business Field

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-carnation-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]