Cataract Treatment Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2020: Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Novartis AG, HOYA Corporation, Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, Alcon Vision LLC, Essilor, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Bausch Health, GENZUM LIFE SCIENCES

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Cataract Treatment Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Novartis AG, HOYA Corporation, Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, Alcon Vision LLC, Essilor, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Bausch Health, GENZUM LIFE SCIENCES, AbbVie Inc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Omeros Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Acumen BioPharma, LLC among others.

Cataract is a condition of blurry vision due to clouding of lens in the eye which has an impact in the vision as it decreases the vision. This condition results from the clumping of the proteins which forms the lens in the eye. Cataracts develop slowly and can affect one or both eyes. Symptoms include increased difficulty in vision at night, sensitivity to light and glare, double vision in a single eye.

According to the Laser Eye Surgery Hub, each year approximately 330,000 cataract operations are performed in England alone. It is estimated that about 30% people aged 65 years or older are suffering from visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of cataract disease is driving the market growth

Growing incidences of diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension may boost the market growth

Technological advancements in ophthalmic disorder treatments is accelerating the market growth

Rise in aging population worldwide is enhancing the market growth for cataract treatment

Market Restraints

Less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery restrain the market growth

Unavailability of healthcare insurance will hamper the market growth

High cost associated with cataract surgeries is hindering the market for cataract treatment

Dearth of skilled professionals is also restraining the market growth

