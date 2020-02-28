CBD Skin Care Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands – Key players includes Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Lord Jones

The CBD Skin Care report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The report has been generated by taking into thought several aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be listed as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This CBD Skin Care market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive advantage.

CBD skin care Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of CBD infused personal care products and rising self-consciousness among population are the factor for the market growth.

Global CBD Skin Care Market By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Type (Oil, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, Cleansers, Others), Application (Mass Market, Smoke Shops, E-commerce, Others), Distribution (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global CBD Skin Care Market

CBD or cannabidiol is derived from the hemp plant. It is very beneficial for the people who are suffering from insomnia, anxiety, stress and other problems. These CBD are widely used in skin care products because they have the ability to decrease the inflammation and pain caused by inflammatory skin disorders. They also can support the skin’s natural healing process and can also decrease the lifespan of eczema/psoriasis flare-ups. Oils, masks & serum, cleansers and other are some of the common types of the CBD.

Top Key Players:

Kiehl’s,

Cannuka, LLC,

Elixinol Global Limited,

Medical Marijuana, Inc.,

Lord Jones.,

THE CBD SKINCARE CO.,

LEEF ORGANICS.,

JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS,

CBD For Life,

Kana Skincare,

Apothecanna,

,

Pacific Roots, LLC.,

CBD Care Garden, LLC,

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES,

Ecogen Labs,

Nordic Oil.,

Satliva,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of CBD skin care products acts as a market driver

CDB skin care possess antioxidant properties counteracting the signs of aging mainly amongst the geriatric population; this factor also augments the market growth

Rising awareness about the healing nature of the product is also encouraging the manufacturer; this is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing demand for facial masks sheet and serums will also drive the market growth

Investment in R&D along with demand of skin care products is amplifying the market growth

Market Restraints:

CBD skin care products can cause skin swelling, itching and skin peeling; this factor will hamper the market

In some countries there is still ban on the use of CBD which will hinder the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Canopy Growth Corporation announced the acquisition of This Works. This purchase is a main element of a multifaceted approach for hemp and CBD as Canopy Growth continues to construct on its highly integrated production and distribution platform. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product offering and strengthen their position in the market

In April 2019, Ovation Science Inc. announced the launch of their new line of topical skin care products mixed with cannabidiol derived from hemp called ARLO Beauty. This is the company’s new anti- aging product line which will consist of anti- aging day cream, night cream, luxurious hand & body lotion and eye cream

Market Segmentations:

Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented on the basis of

Source

Type

Application

Distribution

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Source

Hemp

Marijuana

By Type

Oil

Creams & Moisturizers

Masks & Serums

Cleansers

Others

By Application

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

By Distribution

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global CBD Skin Care Market

Global CBD skin care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CBD skin care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

