Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017-2025

The global market for cell culture protein surface coatings is slated to expand at a highly promising pace in the next few years, thanks to the vast rise in investments by governments and market players in stem cell research and development activities. Cell culturing is a method used for growing artificial living cells outside the natural environment, under controlled physical conditions. These cells are used to develop model systems for study and research of cellular structures as well as for drug discovery and genetic engineering.

Thus, the growing scope of cell cultures in various applications has led to the development of the 3D cell culture technique, which has been considered one of the key factors responsible for the overall past development of the cell culture protein surface coatings market. Earlier, only a meager percentage of researchers preferred using 3D cell culture technique for drug discovery. However, there has been a dynamic shift from the traditional methods to the current cell culture methods.

Moreover, commercial production of drugs and biologics such as proteins, antibodies, and vaccines using cell culture has helped expand the scope of the latter in the global market. Commercial production has provided extensive business opportunities to manufacturers in the global market. Diverse applications of stem cells such as development of bone grafts and artificial tissue are also expected to fuel the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings over the forecast period. In addition, increasing cell culture applications in toxicology studies and cell-based assays are further pushing the growth of the market.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Overview

Cell culture protein surface coatings help in improving cell attachment, growth, and differentiation. They facilitate consistent performance in various cell-based assays and in-vitro culture by improving cell adhesion. A variety of adhesion proteins and other biological materials derived from various sources are being used to enhance performance in cell culture, especially in cell lines that are hard to attach, such as transfected cells. The major types of cell culture are animal-derived protein, human-derived protein, synthetic protein, and plant-derived protein. Good cell attachment has gained increased significance in recent years for improving the recovery of cells from frozen cultures and increasing the stability of attached surfaces. With constant advances in stem cell therapies, a number of advanced protein surface coatings have emerged to study stem cells and to further the potential of regenerative medicine. These developments have positively affected the growth of the global cell culture protein surface coating market.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Key Trends

The increasing focus of numerous biotechnology companies and research laboratories on stem cell research to develop therapies for a range of chronic diseases is a key factor propelling the cell culture protein market. Considerable investment by the governments of various countries to fund several R&D activities related to regenerative medicine has fuelled the market. Coupled with this, the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products such as antibodies, vaccines, and drugs has stimulated the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings. The growing research on stem cells for finding therapies for various cardiovascular and neurological diseases is expected to boost the market in the coming years. The growing prominence of 3D cell culture over 2D cell cultures is expected to unlock exciting opportunities in the cell culture protein surface coating market.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Market Potential

The American Heart Association (AHA), together with the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, announced in April, 2017 two grants–each worth US$1.5 million–to scientists working on cardiovascular extracellular matrix (ECM) research. Interested researchers have to apply for grants by May 10, and each of the two winners will be entitled to the magnanimous sum.

The ECM regulates all vital cell functions and is considered a highly useful biomaterial for investigators. This can be applied as a stable coating to be used in a variety of cell cultures. The initiative focused on investigating the role of ECM in the initiation and progression of a number of cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertensive heart disease, ischemic heart disease, cardiomyopathies, congenital cardiovascular malformations, and atherosclerosis and vascular diseases. The funding will further the investigation into the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. One of the most commonly used protein surface coatings used in ECM is collagen, which facilitates cell adherence, growth, migration, differentiation, and proliferation. The major research initiatives, opine the AHA, will be greatly useful in setting up a new paradigm in research in cell structure in biosciences.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent market for cell culture protein surface coatings and is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The impressive growth in the regional market is attributed to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and considerable advances in stem cell research. In addition, the soaring demand for regenerative medicines for a range of autoimmune therapies is expected to fuel the demand for surface coatings for improving the performance of in-vivo culture.

The Asia Pacific market for cell culture protein surface coating is poised to offer lucrative avenues for players in the market. Favorable regulations for biologics development and a burgeoning biotechnology industry are the factors expected to lead to substantial demand for cell culture protein surface coatings.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Competitive Analysis

The market is fairly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and global vendors. Leading vendors are actively focused on providing solutions having cell attachment ability and promoting in-vitro cell functions for a variety of cell types to gain competitive edge over others. Leading players operating in this market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore, Corning Incorporated, Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Neuvitro Corporation, and Progen Biotechnik GmbH.