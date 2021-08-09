Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2026

Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cell lysis or cell fractionation is the initial step in cell fractionation, protein extraction, organelle isolation and purification. This process is used to split cellular components while conserving specific functions of each component. Increasing Government Funding for Research

coupled with high Prevalence of Diseases are key driving forces of market growth. For instance, as per the WHO, chronic diseases are the leading cause of death globally. For instance, as per the aforementioned source, Ischemic heart diseases was responsible for about 9.43 million death in 2016. Whereas, all cardiovascular diseases are responsible for about 17.9 million deaths annually globally. Further, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and growing focus on personalized medicine is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of cell-based research impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing ageing population coupled with rising government funding in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as substantial research in the development of the nucleic acid derived products, considerable healthcare expenditure and significant population base would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Market player included in this report are::

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

**Merck KGAA

*Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

*Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

*Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

*Miltenyi Biotec

*Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann–La Roche Ltd.)

Qiagen N.V.

Qsonica, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

By Type of Cell:

Mammalian Cells

Microbial Cells

Other Cells

By END USER:

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

