Cellular Routers Market Highlights Key Development Factors and Upcoming Trends

The cellular routers are the category of routers that provide connectivity for devices over cellular data network. These devices are considered to be an economic alternative to landlines either for backup or primary connectivity at remote locations. These devices are being widely certified by the key wireless services providers present globally. Some of these service providers in the cellular router market include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers, Bell Mobility and Vodafone. The web interface provided by cellular router enables an array of configuration that in-turn reduces the overall infrastructure cost by facilitating overall management, decreasing potential failure points and combining functionalities. As these routers are capable of connecting to the Ethernet securely and reliably, they considered to be the key solution for the companies willing to take advantage of IIoT technologies. The cellular routers are considered to be most suitable for catering to the demand for wireless connection of traffic & security, smart grid assets, remote data loggers, IP camera systems, sensing equipment and flow meters, LAN networks, process controllers, ATM (Automated Teller Machines) and several other self-terminals.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cellular Routers market.

The network traffic density is experiencing exponential increments in the urban areas particularly. The demands for data, video, and applications access are causing increased traffic densities by smart phones, tablets, laptops and other data consuming devices. Furthermore, the advent of IoT has resulted in other devices being able to communicate and join over the network. These factors have put additional pressures on the existing internet network infrastructures. And make them inadequate to handle the rising capacities. Cities such as Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Helsinki, Paris, Singapore, London, and Barcelona have witnessed huge increase in the densities of traffic of data over the network.

