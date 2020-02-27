Cereal Bar Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2020 : Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Clif Bar & Company, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., others

An entire Cereal Bar Market report can be primarily categorised into four major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Each of these topics is carefully researched and analysed in detail for framing a comprehensive Cereal Bar market research report. The report carries out the studies about the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Clif Bar & Company, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Kind LLC, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars Incorporated, FoodBev Media Ltd, MCKEE FOODS, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, PepsiCo, Sunny Crunch Foods ltd, Gutscher Mühle Traismauer GmbH, Numix, Dailycer among others.

Global cereal bar market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Cereal Bar Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Granola/Muesli Bars, Snacks Bars, Energy & Nutrition Bars, Others), Distribution Channel (Food Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

A cereal bar is a food product consists of various cereals such as nuts, seeds which are produce by pressing cereals and usually dried fruit as well as berries. They are covered and bind with glucose syrup. Many people due to changing life style prefer cereal bars as an alternative to the less-healthy snacks which provides a rapid source of energy. It is also used as an alternate for a meal. These bars consist of fat burning benefits, added nutrition and low content of calorie.

Market Drivers

Increasing need of low-fat cereal bars will act as driver for the market growth

Growing popularity of on-the-go grab breakfasts is fueling the growth of the market

Change in snacking culture and wide range of retail distribution may enhance the market in the forecast period

Rising disposable income is also driving the market growth for a long run

Market Restraints

High production cost due to the fluctuation in prices will restrict the growth of the market

Availability of alternative snacking products in market is restraining the market in the forecast period

Health issues due to the sugar content is also hindering the market growth

Global cereal bar market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cereal bar for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

