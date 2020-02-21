Cervical Cancer Drug Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Hetero, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Biocon

This Global Cervical Cancer Drug Market research report delivers wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The Cervical Cancer Drug Market business document is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The report also puts light on the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the product market in both quantitative and qualitative manner so that users get precise information.

The key market players in the global cervical cancer drug market are Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Hetero, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Biocon, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Biogen, AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc among others.

Global Cervical Cancer Drug Market By Types (Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma and Adenosquamous Carcinoma or Mixed Carcinoma), Mechanism of Action (Angiogenesis Inhibitor, DNA Synthesis Inhibitor, Topoisomerase Inhibitor, Monoclonal Antibody, Vaccine and Others), Drugs (Bevacizumab, Bleomycin Sulfate, Topotecan, Pembrolizumab, Recombinant Human Papillomavirus Vaccine and Others), Therapy (Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy), Treatment (Surgery and Medication), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global cervical cancer drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, rise in incidence of HIV in women, unprotected/unsafe sex, and lack of knowledge regarding diagnostic tests for prevention of invasive cancer.

Market Definition:

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina called cervix. Human papilloma virus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, causes majority of the cervical cancer cases and other factors include smoking, a weak immune system, birth control pills. Typically, no symptoms are seen on early stages. Late stage symptoms include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain or pain during sexual intercourse.

According to the American Cancer Society’s in the year 2019, it estimates that in the United States there are about 13,170 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed and about 4,250 women will die from cervical cancer.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of women being diagnosed for cervical cancer throughout the globe is boosting the market growth

Rising public health awareness regarding cancer acts as a market driver

Reimbursement scenario for the generic drugs employed for the treatment of cervical cancer is driving market growth

Strong biologics pipeline for cervical cancer and prevention of HPV infection also drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about the disease in the developing nations is expected to restrict the growth of this market

High treatment cost of cervical cancer can hinder the growth of this market

Adverse effects associated with cancer therapy acts as a restraint for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Cervical Cancer Drug Market

By Types

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Adenosquamous Carcinoma or Mixed Carcinoma

By Mechanism of Action

Angiogenesis Inhibitor

DNA Synthesis Inhibitor

Topoisomerase Inhibitor

Monoclonal Antibody

Vaccine

Others

By Drugs

Bevacizumab

Bleomycin Sulfate

Topotecan

Pembrolizumab

Recombinant Human Papillomavirus Vaccine

Others

By Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Trachelectomy

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In July 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received the U.S FDA approval for Cobas HPV Test in first-line screening for cervical cancer in women ageing 25 years and older using cervical specimens collected in SurePath preservative fluid. In the cobas HPV test the presence of the DNA of human papillomavirus (HPV) is identified, responsible for about 70% of all cervical cancer. The cobas HPV test is approved for the indication of all cervical cancer screening

In June 2018, Merck & Co. Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in treating women suffering from recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have PD-L1-expressing tumors that has been progressed on or after chemotherapy. Keytruda is a PD-1 monoclonal antibody and now this is the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved for the treatment of advanced cervical cancer. This approval also marked the first indication for Keytruda in the field of gynaecology

Competitive Analysis:

Global cervical cancer drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cervical cancer drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global cervical cancer drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

