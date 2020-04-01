Chemical Indicator Inks (Solvent-based, Water-based and UV-Cured) Market : In-depth study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2014-2024

The study provides a decisive view of the global chemical indicator inks market by segmenting it in terms of sterilization process, product, printing process, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (including Latin America, the Middle East & Africa). The report also covers demand for individual sterilization process, product, printing process, and applications segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global chemical indicator inks market. Key players profiled in the report include RIKEN CHEMICAL Co., Ltd., North American Science Associates Inc. (NAMSA), SteriTec Products Inc., 3M, Tempil (LA-Co Industries), NiGK Corporation, Propper Manufacturing Company, Inc., STERIS Corporation, ETIGAM bv, Terragene SA, Crosstex International Inc. (subsidiary of Cantel Medical Corporation), and gke GmbH. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides market size of chemical indicator inks for 2013 and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of chemical indicator inks is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in Tons, while market revenue is in US$ Thousand. Market numbers are estimated based on key segments such as sterilization process, product, printing process, and applications segments of chemical indicator inks. Market size and forecast for each of these segments is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen the secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global chemical indicator inks market as follows:

Chemical Indicator Inks Market – Sterilization Process Analysis

Steam

Ethylene Oxide

Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide & Plasma

Formaldehyde

Others (Including Ionizing Radiation, etc.)

Chemical Indicator Inks Market – Product Analysis

Water-based Chemical Indicator Inks

Solvent-based Chemical Indicator Inks

UV-cured Chemical Indicator Inks

Chemical Indicator Inks Market – Printing Process Analysis

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Screen Printing

Chemical Indicator Inks Market – Application Analysis

Sterile Bags

Sterile Bottles

IV & Blood Containers

Prefillable Syringes

Thermoformed Trays

Pouches

Tapes

Tags and Labels

Others (Including Blister Packs, etc.)

Chemical Indicator Inks Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW Latin America Africa The Middle East



