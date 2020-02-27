Child Resistant Packaging Market to Witness Stunning Growth | WestRock Company, Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, Körber Medipak Systems GmbH, others

An entire Child Resistant Packaging Market report can be primarily categorised into four major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Each of these topics is carefully researched and analysed in detail for framing a comprehensive Child Resistant Packaging market research report. The report carries out the studies about the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

The well-established Key players in the market are: WestRock Company, Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, Körber Medipak Systems GmbH, WINPAK LTD, ABC Packaging Direct, Carow Packaging Inc., Colbert Packaging, Comar LLC, CONSTANTIA, Ecobliss Holding BV, Gerresheimer AG, Kaufman Container, LA Packaging, MJS Packaging, Mold-Rite Plastics, O.Berk Company, LLC, Origin Pharma Packaging, Parkway Plastics Inc., Sun Grown among others.

Child Resistant Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Caps and Closure, Blister and Clamshells, Joint Container Tubes, Bags and Pouches, Cartons, Others), Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), Packaging Type (Non-Reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging, Reclosable Packaging), End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Home Care & Toiletries, Chemical & Fertilizers, Automotive, Cannabis, Tobacco, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Child resistant packaging is designed in a way that it becomes difficult for children less than five years of age to easily open and gain access to the harmful and toxic substances kept inside the packaged products. The type of packaging is difficult to open for children and senior citizen but is comfortable for adults to utilize properly. The packaging type makes it tough to access the items within an appropriate time, but not difficult for the adults regarding its use. Child-resistant packaging reduces child mortality from the unintentional ingestion of oral prescription drugs. Rising awareness regarding packaging of various hazardous goods is leading to the growth of global child-resistant packaging market.

Global child-resistant packaging market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Product Launch:

In July 2019, Parkway Plastic Inc., announces the launch of new Plastic Jar & Cap Combo Cases. Through this launch, the company will sold plastic jars and lids together in a single box.

In January 2018, Gerresheimer AG, a Germany based company launched Duma Standard CR (child-resistant) container with Handy Cap CR at Pharmapack. The product is company’s first cap product with child-resistant solution. The launch helped the company to expand its portfolio of child-resistant products.

In December 2016, ABC Packaging Direct announces the launch of a new McCormick’s custom print pouches. Through this launch, the company is able to expand its product portfolio in the market.

