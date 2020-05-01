Chip Scale Package (Csp) Led Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

Global chip scale package (CSP) LED market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2909.43 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various benefits associated with the product such as wide beam angle, high density in packages along with small form factor.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market are Lumileds Holding B.V.; OSRAM GmbH; SAMSUNG; Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; LG INNOTEK; NICHIA CORPORATION; Cree, Inc.; Genesis Photonics Inc.; SEMILEDS CORPORATION; Lumens Co., Ltd.; Lextar Electronics Corporation; Shenzhen MTC; Unistars; Plessey; ShenZhen Dpower Opto-electronic Co.,Ltd; Hongli Zhihui Group Co.,LTD.; Bridgelux, Inc.; ProLight Opto Technology Corporation; EVERLIGHT among others.

This report studies Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market By Application (BLU, General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Flash Lighting, Others), Power Range (Low & Mid-Power, High-Power), End-User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

Chip scale package (CSP) light emitting diode (LED) is a type of integrated circuit structure providing illumination by equipping the circuit package with an LED light. These packages are less than 20% of the size of an LED chip and are revolutionary technologies helping reduce the requirement of additional components for manufacturing of these packages.

Market Drivers:

Lower cost as compared to other forms of LED packages due to their reduced cost of packaging; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Reduce resistance against thermal energy along with consistent current spread in these products also acts as a market driver

Increasing areas of application with growing industries worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing prevalence of market players present across the various geographical regions of the world helping expand the market share will also drive the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding high pressure on LED foundries; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of applications in economical options resulting in application for premium product range will also restrict the market growth

Large levels of wastage of thermal energy; this factor is expected acts as a market restraint

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, OSRAM GmbH announced that their subsidiary OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH displayed the prototype of “Oslon Pure 1010” during the “Light+Building” exhibiting held in Frankfurt, Germany. The prototype was sized at 1mm * 1mm and has been designed for use in spotlights used in retail lighting. The scalability of this CSP LED package has been produced for flexibility of individual lighting options

In January 2018, LG INNOTEK announced that they had successfully developed an advanced flip chip LED package capable of operating on a high efficiency and high luminous flux and performance characteristics even after undergoing the soldering process generally involving temperatures of up to 3000C. The package has been developed by enhancing the structure of the package internally having a specialised production process and innovating the mounting technology

Competitive Analysis

Global chip scale package (CSP) LED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chip scale package (CSP) LED market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

