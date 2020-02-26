Chiral Chemicals Market Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2025 | Solvias AG, Strem Chemicals Inc, Chiral Technologies

‘Chiral Chemicals market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Chiral Chemicals industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Solvias AG, Strem Chemicals Inc, Chiral Technologies, Inc, Johnson Matthey Plc, BASF SE, Rhodia Inc, W.R. Grace & Co, PerkinElmer Inc, Codexis, Inc, Bayer AG, DOW Chemical Company, Chiracon GmbH.

Global Chiral Chemicals Market to reach USD 125.41 billion by 2025.

Global Chiral Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 44.93 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.69% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Chiral Chemicals market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. A molecule is chiral if it is not superimposable on its mirror image. Most chiral molecules can be identified by their lack of a plane of symmetry or a center of symmetry. The chiral compounds are comprised of carbon atom at center attached to four different substitutes. The right hand and left-hand configurations are called as enantiomers. Moreover, the stereocenter of the chiral molecule may not be an only carbon atom; it may also consist of tetravalent phosphorus and trivalent sulfur compounds. Enantiomers possess same physical properties, but the difference exists in the direction of rotation. Commercially, the separation of enantiomers is difficult and usually separated by different processing methods such as a traditional, asymmetric, and biological method. The chiral technology has been growing significantly in the recent years, and the development of chiral chemicals has become faster and cost effective with the development of advanced analytical methods. Chirality is a geometric property of some molecules; the compounds exhibiting chirality are defined as chiral compounds, which are non-superimposable on its mirror image. The existence of an asymmetric carbon center (the carbon atom attached to four different substituents) gives rise to chirality in different compounds. A chiral compound and its mirror image are referred to as enantiomers, which basically differ only in their optical activity. Enantiomers possess relatively same physical properties; difference exists based on the direction in which they rotate the plane polarized light i.e. clockwise or counterclockwise. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for chiral chemicals in pharmaceutical application and growing agrochemicals industries mainly in the developing countries such as China and India market. However, stringent government regulations and environmental issues associated with the chiral pesticides hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Chiral Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The qualitative research report on ‘Chiral Chemicals market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Chiral Chemicals market:

Key players: Solvias AG, Strem Chemicals Inc, Chiral Technologies, Inc, Johnson Matthey Plc, BASF SE, Rhodia Inc, W.R. Grace & Co, PerkinElmer Inc, Codexis, Inc, Bayer AG, DOW Chemical Company, Chiracon GmbH

Market Segmentation:

By Type(Baked, Fried, Frozen Snacks), by Application (Franchise Outlets, Bakery, HoReCa, Household)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

