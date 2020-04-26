CITIZEN SERVICES AI Market Is Booming Worldwide | Accenture, Alibaba, AWS,IBM, Intel, Microsoft,NVIDIA

The ‘ CITIZEN SERVICES AI market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, CITIZEN SERVICES AI market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, CITIZEN SERVICES AI market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the CITIZEN SERVICES AI Market, some of the major companies are:

Accenture, Alibaba, AWS,IBM, Intel, Microsoft,NVIDIA,Pegasystems,Servicenow,Tencent

CITIZEN SERVICES AI Market: Insights

Global Citizen Services AI Market is valued at approximately USD 1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand of IT infrastructure in government departments and need of automation process is expected to drive the market growth. IT modernization helps in managing or replacing aging hardware and software solutions with more automated and innovative solutions. For instance, as per govloop Government of United States has planned to invest 78 percent of USD 82 billion federal IT spending on IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Specifically, 5,233 of the government’s approximately 7,000 IT investments had spent on all O&M activities. Such spending has increased over the last 7 years. Thus, rising IT infrastructure for advancing and modernizing manual process is expected to drive the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, the Citizen Services AI market is segmented into Application and Technology. Application segment is further divided into Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities and General Services, Technology segment is categorized into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing Image Processing and Face Recognition. Face recognition is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period owing to rising demand for security and tracking system.

The regional analysis of global Citizen Services AI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The Global CITIZEN SERVICES AI Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Application:



Traffic and Transportation Management

Healthcare

Public Safety

Utilities

General Services

By Technology:



Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Face Recognition

Regional split of the Global CITIZEN SERVICES AI Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

