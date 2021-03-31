Clinical Trial Management System Market 2020 Leading Players: Oracle, Merge Healthcare, Sparta Systems, BioClinica, Forte Research Systems, Medidata

The global Clinical Trial Management System Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Increase in a number of clinical trials, rising R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and clinical research industries, and growing adoption of management solutions in clinical trials is majorly driving the demand for Clinical Trial Management System. The system maintains and manages the planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones involved in the clinical trials.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588614

Segmentation:

The global Clinical Trial Management System market is segmented by Type, Application, Delivery Mode, End users, and Component.

By Type, the market is segmented as Site based Clinical Trial Management System and Licensed Enterprise based Clinical Trial Management System. The enterprise-based system takes the lions share taking approximately 70% market share. Specialized services and special in-house clinical trials management capabilities of this system are favoring the overall growth of this segment.

By Application, the market is classified into Patient Management Solutions, Site Management Solutions, Data Management Solutions, and Document Management Solutions.

By component, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is occupying the major share in this segment. Ease of use, storage, and compilation of large patient data, increasing application of business intelligence concept in the healthcare industry, advancement of software industries are mainly contributing to the growth of this segment.

The market is further segmented based on the Mode of Delivery such as Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based. Web-based is considered as the major in this segment. Cost-effectiveness, Minimised data theft etc., are mainly favoring the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global market with a major contribution from the US. Growing prevalence of chronical diseases, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure, Government Regulations mandating the certification of drugs etc., are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in the market. The growing medical needs, expanding healthcare industry mainly in China and US are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.

Clinical Trial Management System

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented based on End Users such as Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Healthcare Providers (which include Research Hospitals, Clinics, Academic Medical Centres, Cancer Centres, Body Contouring Devices).

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Oracle, Merge Healthcare, Sparta Systems, BioClinica, Forte Research Systems, Medidata, Bio-Optronics, Parexel, DSG, and Omnicomm.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Clinical Trial Management System market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Clinical Trial Management System by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Clinical Trial Management System market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Clinical Trial Management System products of all major market players

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-clinical-trial-management-system-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market-share-and-forecasts-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market –Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3 Regulatory Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market – Market Analysis

4.1. Clinical Trial Management System Market – By Type

4.1.1. Site-based

4.1.2. Enterprise-based

4.2. Clinical Trial Management System Market- By Application

4.2.1. Data Management Solutions

4.2.2 Document Management Solutions

4.2.3 Site Management Solutions

4.2.4 Patient Management Solutions

4.3. Clinical Trial Management System Market- By Mode of Delivery

4.3.1 Web-based

4.3.2 On-premise

4.3.3 Cloud-based

4.4 Clinical Trial Management System Market – By Component

4.4.1 Software

4.4.2 Hardware

4.4.3 Services

4.5 Clinical Trial Management System Market – By End User

4.5.1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

4.5.2 Healthcare Providers

4.5.1.1 Academic Medical Centres

4.5.1.2 Body Contouring Devices

4.5.1.3 Cancer Centres

4.5.1.4 Clinics

4.5.1.5 Research Hospitals

Chapter 5 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market – Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. The USA

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.3. Mexico

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. The UK

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. Japan

5.3.3. India

5.3.4. Australia

5.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4. South America

5.4.1. Brazil

5.4.2. Argentina

5.4.3. Rest of South America

5.5. RoW

Chapter 6 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market – Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Share Analysis

6.2. Key Strategies

6.3. Product Benchmarking

Chapter 7 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market – Company Profiles

7.1 BioClinica

7.2 Bio-Optronics

7.3 DSG

7.4 Forte Research Systems

7.5 Medidata

7.6 Merge Healthcare

7.7 Omnicomm

7.8 Oracle

7.9 Parexel

7.10 Sparta Systems

Chapter 8 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market – Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2588614

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155