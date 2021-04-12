Clinical Trials Market 2020 Key Players: IQVIA, Parexel, Covance, Pfizer, Paidion Research, Inc., CenterWatch, Pharmaceutical Product Development

Global Clinical Trials Market:

Any drug or treatment method to be implemented or considered for treatment needs an approval of feasibility or suitability to the particular target group, and also to be approved by the local governments or the regulatory bodies. To meet this requirement clinical trials are most needed.

Clinical trials are research studies that test the compatibility of new medical/treatment approaches to people of different age groups and categories. They help to find a better way to find, diagnose, prevent or treat a disease. Clinical trials are also used to compare the results of a new treatment over the existing treatment methods.

The clinical trials are often regulated by the government bodies (like FDA mandating the formation of An Institutional Review Board (IRB) for every trial) to ensure

Ethical standards during the study and result marking

Wellbeing and protection of the rights of participants

Minimal risks when compared to the benefits of the study

Key Highlights:

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Korea, imposed a new guideline to provide adequate compensation to the participants if they are harmed during a clinical trial.

In India, the new rules were imposed to cancel the trial if the sponsor fails to provide ‘medical management’ to trials. The drug maker may also be restricted from holding any more trials.

Department of Health and Human Services guidelines mandate that the NIH could not take on new patients in clinical trials unless NIH Director Francis Collins deems it medically necessary.

Regional Insights:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is taking the major share in the market with a major contribution from the US, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Favourable government regulations, increasing prevalence of chronical diseases, need for personalized medicines, especially for children in these regions are driving the demand for the clinical trials market.

The report profiles the following companies, which include IQVIA, Parexel, Covance, Pfizer, Paidion Research, Inc., CenterWatch, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Duke Clinical Research Institute, TriWest Research Associates, and ICON plc.

Scope Of The Report:

By Phase

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Design

Treatment Studies

Randomized Control Trial

Adaptive Clinical Trial

Non-Randomized Control Trial

Observational Studies

Prospective Cohort

Case-Control Study

Cohort Study

Cross-Sectional Study

Ecological Study

By Region

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Clinical Trials Market –Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Clinical Trials Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3 Regulatory Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Clinical Trials Market – Market Analysis

4.1. Clinical Trials Market – By Phase

4.1.1. Pre-Clinical

4.1.2. Phase I

4.1.3. Phase II

4.1.4 Phase III

4.1.5 Phase IV

4.2. Clinical Trials Market- By Design

4.2.1. Treatment Studies

4.2.1.1. Randomized Control Trial

4.2.1.1.1. Double-Blind Randomized Trial

4.2.1.1.2. Single Blind Randomized Trial

4.2.1.1.3. Non-Blind Randomized Trial

4.2.1.2. Adaptive Clinical Trial

4.2.1.3. Non-Randomized Control Trial

4.2.2. Observational Studies

4.2.2.1. Prospective Cohort

4.2.2.1.1. Retrospective Cohort

4.2.2.1.2. Time Series Cohort

4.2.2.2. Case-Control Study

4.2.2.3. Cohort Study

4.2.2.4. Cross-Sectional Study

4.2.2.5. Ecological Study

Chapter 5 Global Clinical Trials Market – Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. The USA

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.3. Mexico

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. The UK

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. Japan

5.3.3. India

5.3.4. Australia

5.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4. South America

5.4.1. Brazil

5.4.2. Argentina

5.4.3. Rest of South America

5.5. RoW

Chapter 6 Global Clinical Trials Market – Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Share Analysis

6.2. Key Strategies

6.3. Product Benchmarking

Chapter 7 Global Clinical Trials Market – Company Profiles

7.1. IQVIA

7.2. Parexel

7.3. Covance

7.4. Pfizer

7.5. Paidion Research, Inc.

7.6. Centerwatch

7.7. Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

7.8. Duke Clinical Research Institute

7.9. TriWest Research Associates

7.10. ICON plc.

Chapter 8 Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

