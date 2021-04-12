Clinical Trials Market 2020 Key Players: IQVIA, Parexel, Covance, Pfizer, Paidion Research, Inc., CenterWatch, Pharmaceutical Product Development
Global Clinical Trials Market:
Any drug or treatment method to be implemented or considered for treatment needs an approval of feasibility or suitability to the particular target group, and also to be approved by the local governments or the regulatory bodies. To meet this requirement clinical trials are most needed.
Clinical trials are research studies that test the compatibility of new medical/treatment approaches to people of different age groups and categories. They help to find a better way to find, diagnose, prevent or treat a disease. Clinical trials are also used to compare the results of a new treatment over the existing treatment methods.
The clinical trials are often regulated by the government bodies (like FDA mandating the formation of An Institutional Review Board (IRB) for every trial) to ensure
Ethical standards during the study and result marking
Wellbeing and protection of the rights of participants
Minimal risks when compared to the benefits of the study
Key Highlights:
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Korea, imposed a new guideline to provide adequate compensation to the participants if they are harmed during a clinical trial.
In India, the new rules were imposed to cancel the trial if the sponsor fails to provide ‘medical management’ to trials. The drug maker may also be restricted from holding any more trials.
Department of Health and Human Services guidelines mandate that the NIH could not take on new patients in clinical trials unless NIH Director Francis Collins deems it medically necessary.
Regional Insights:
The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
North America is taking the major share in the market with a major contribution from the US, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Favourable government regulations, increasing prevalence of chronical diseases, need for personalized medicines, especially for children in these regions are driving the demand for the clinical trials market.
Clinical Trials market
The report profiles the following companies, which include IQVIA, Parexel, Covance, Pfizer, Paidion Research, Inc., CenterWatch, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Duke Clinical Research Institute, TriWest Research Associates, and ICON plc.
Scope Of The Report:
By Phase
Pre-Clinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Phase IV
By Design
Treatment Studies
Randomized Control Trial
Adaptive Clinical Trial
Non-Randomized Control Trial
Observational Studies
Prospective Cohort
Case-Control Study
Cohort Study
Cross-Sectional Study
Ecological Study
By Region
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Rest of the World
