Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market ‘Explosive Growth’ | Imperva Inc, Skyhigh Networks, CloudLock Inc., Zscaler, Inc.

‘Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Imperva Inc, Skyhigh Networks, CloudLock Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Elastica, Bitglass Inc, CipherCloud Inc, Protegrity USA, Inc., Netskope, Adallom.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market to reach USD 16.69 billion by 2025.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing penetration of services based on cloud, features like real-time monitoring apps and capabilities to control the data loss are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market. There is a risk of malware is associated with the data stored in the cloud and this works as a constraint in the market growth. A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software that facilitates between the infrastructure of an organization and infrastructure of a cloud vendor. For many organizations, security apprehensions and compliance hinder the acceptance of the cloud-based services. Therefore, the market for CASB is growing. The CASB have a variety of functions out of which some main functions are visibility, data security, compliance, and threat protection. The CASB helps in improving data security by providing visibility into applications and data in the cloud in an organization which includes the data is being accessed by users as well as the device that is being used by those users. CASB impose policies for corporate security to control over sensitive data access and also ensures the proper data encryption. CASB makes sure that the cloud usage fulfills industry regulations. Moreover, the software as a service provider access to some business functionality at low operating expenses. Thus, the implementation of software as a service is increasing among businesses.

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The qualitative research report on ‘Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market:

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Software, Services), by Cloud Deployment (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service), by Industry (Vertical, BFSI, Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing,)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs), Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

