Cloud-Based File Sharing to Help Reshape Patient Care in Next 4 Years

Remote patient care in the healthcare industry is expected to become a booming business in the next few years. This is an idea the industry has been coming around to in light of COVID-19 and its potential to reshape how medical care is approached. However, it is also an idea that is beginning to show up in market projections. As we noted in our post on the ‘Global Remote Patient Care Market’ back in May, said market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2027.

The broad idea of remote patient care encompasses a lot of different functions, and virtually innumerable medical companies driving those functions. Part of the driving force behind remote healthcare, however, is going to be EFSS (or enterprise file synchronization and sharing). GlobeNewswire’s report on EFSS indicated that this market alone could reach a value of roughly $5.4 billion by 2024 (at a CAGR of 19.7% between 2019 and that time). The same report indicated that by next year, some 98% of companies are expected to be using a multiple hybrid clouds model. This cloud implementation is expected to help expand file sharing and synchronization. To be clear, this is in reference to all industries, as opposed to healthcare specifically. But it does speak to a particular area of growth within the broader remote patient care category.

To understand the role that growth in EFSS could play in reshaping patient care requires a closer examination of modern file-sharing capabilities. To that point, the file transfer features highlighted on Box represents how modern capabilities are very robust. With a proper file-sharing service, a company (or healthcare facility) can enable relevant parties to easily share images, documents, and even videos of any size. This can be done via computers, tablets, or smartphones, all on different operating systems and with files in a variety of formats. And because the data at hand is all stored in the cloud, this is all managed efficiently and seamlessly. Where patient care is concerned, this means that doctors can collaborate on cases and share any and all relevant files in seconds; it also means that doctors and patients can send information back and forth (whether that means write-ups, scans, images, etc.).

Clearly, there are other aspects of remote patient care that are coming into effect as well, and which don’t directly involve file sharing. Some collaboration tools were featured on HealthTech, including those used between healthcare professionals and those with applications for patients. Specifically, it highlighted videoconferencing, telehealth, and patient monitoring technologies, all of which can help people working in healthcare to do their jobs without necessarily needing to meet with patients in person. With these tools, patients’ health can be tracked and digital appointments can replace in-person visits.

But it is ultimately cloud-based file sharing that is going to make all of this work moving forward. The amount of data that changes hands in healthcare is immense, and can include anything from basic patient information, to appointment notes, to folders’ worth of images from X-rays and MRIs. Remote patient care can only succeed if the parties involved are able to share and store all of these files securely and efficiently.