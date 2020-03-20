Cloud BPO Market is expected to grow to US$ 94,522.7 million by 2025: Leading Players WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, CA Inc., Atos SE

Cloud BPO Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Services and Vertical. Cloud BPO market is expected to grow to US$ 94,522.7 million by 2025 from US$ 31,580.0 million in 2016.

The world markets today have matured to be highly process, industry and segment oriented, leading to most critical shift from the initial days of business process services to the new generation of cloud based business process services. The organizations now anticipate Cloud BPO service providers to deliver superior operations, and transformation that they require to attain the best in their respective industries. The BPO services are no longer about SLA (Service – Level Agreements) and operational metrics only, it’s more about business outcomes and end-to-end process metrics.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000713/

The global Cloud BPO market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global Cloud BPO market in 2016, followed by Europe. The US being key country in North America region will lead Cloud BPO market in this region and is also expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The key players profiled in the report are Firstsource Solutions Ltd., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, CA Inc., Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Sungard, Accenture PLC, ADP LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Xerox Corp., and HPE.

High adoption of cloud computing in different regions is providing significant opportunities for the providers of cloud BPO services to increase the market share in the regions. By the end of 2016, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high quality service by adopting cloud based technology. In coming years, the cloud adoption is further expected to lighten up the business process outsourcing services by cost effectiveness and automated processes.

Also, the customers in today’s highly competitive environment are well aware about their burgeoning power and value as they have encountered with the digital economy and attained access to various services worldwide. This has further raised their expectations with respect to cloud based services as organizations have become more aware about the benefits of cloud based BPO services. The cloud as a core platform has been already been leveraged by the clients as a novel external as well as internal initiative, which has subsequently increased the competition among the BPO service providers, further motivating them to adopt improvised technologies such as cloud based technologies to serve their customers/clients in a better way.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000713/

The report segments the global Cloud BPO market as follows:

Global Cloud BPO Market – By Service

Human Resource

E-Commerce

Finance and Accounting

Customer Care

Sales & Marketing

Others

Global Cloud BPO Market – By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000713/

FAQ

Which continent has highest demand for cloud BPO?

North America region holds the largest market share in the cloud BPO market, owing to rising demand from the public sector, mid-size banking, healthcare sector and financial service organizations. The cloud based outsourcing industry in the region has recently witnessed multiple merger & acquisitions, partnerships and reconstruction which makes the market to grow efficiently in North America. Which trend is projected to stimulate the adoption of cloud BPO among organizations? Surging demand for Cloud BPO is aligned with the progression in global market for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The RPA with other digital disruptors comprise of digital labor and advanced software automation has a potential to drive the new generation of Cloud BPOs facilities that offer virtual workforce. Which service of cloud BPO provides maximum benefits? The Human Resource Outsourcing services offered by the Cloud BPOs facilitate the organizations approach the core HRO needs while synergizing business objectives with resource utilization.

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the gaming simulator market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]