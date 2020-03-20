Cloud BPO Market is expected to grow to US$ 94,522.7 million by 2025: Leading Players WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, CA Inc., Atos SE
Cloud BPO Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Services and Vertical. Cloud BPO market is expected to grow to US$ 94,522.7 million by 2025 from US$ 31,580.0 million in 2016.
The world markets today have matured to be highly process, industry and segment oriented, leading to most critical shift from the initial days of business process services to the new generation of cloud based business process services. The organizations now anticipate Cloud BPO service providers to deliver superior operations, and transformation that they require to attain the best in their respective industries. The BPO services are no longer about SLA (Service – Level Agreements) and operational metrics only, it’s more about business outcomes and end-to-end process metrics.
The global Cloud BPO market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global Cloud BPO market in 2016, followed by Europe. The US being key country in North America region will lead Cloud BPO market in this region and is also expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The key players profiled in the report are Firstsource Solutions Ltd., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, CA Inc., Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Sungard, Accenture PLC, ADP LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Xerox Corp., and HPE.
High adoption of cloud computing in different regions is providing significant opportunities for the providers of cloud BPO services to increase the market share in the regions. By the end of 2016, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high quality service by adopting cloud based technology. In coming years, the cloud adoption is further expected to lighten up the business process outsourcing services by cost effectiveness and automated processes.
Also, the customers in today’s highly competitive environment are well aware about their burgeoning power and value as they have encountered with the digital economy and attained access to various services worldwide. This has further raised their expectations with respect to cloud based services as organizations have become more aware about the benefits of cloud based BPO services. The cloud as a core platform has been already been leveraged by the clients as a novel external as well as internal initiative, which has subsequently increased the competition among the BPO service providers, further motivating them to adopt improvised technologies such as cloud based technologies to serve their customers/clients in a better way.
The report segments the global Cloud BPO market as follows:
Global Cloud BPO Market – By Service
Human Resource
E-Commerce
Finance and Accounting
Customer Care
Sales & Marketing
Others
Global Cloud BPO Market – By Vertical
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Automotive
Manufacturing
Food and Beverage
Power & Energy
Consumer Electronics
Others
