Cloud Security Market 2027 Increasing Demand of Key Players – CA Technologies,Cisco Systems, Fortinet, IBM

Cloud security encompasses a set of policies and controls, which cater to the security aspects of the cloud by protecting applications, data, and infrastructure. The cloud computing market is prone to threats such as data breaches, data loss, and insecure application programming interfaces (API). Therefore, there is growing need to provide a secure environment for both cloud providers and customers.

There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities impact the growth of the cloud security market. Increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises and the rapidly growing trend of BYOD and CYOD are the key driving forces of the market. In addition, increased adoption of cloud services by large and medium scale enterprises along with growing demand for managed security services creates ample opportunities for the market players. However, low awareness about cloud services hampers the growth of the cloud security market.

Key players profiled in the report include CA Technologies, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Fortinet, Inc.,IBM Corporation, McAfee, Inc., Panda Security, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc.

The world cloud security market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, vertical, deployment, and geography. The market is segmented based on the type of cloud security namely, cloud identity and access management, data loss prevention, email & web security, cloud database security, network security, and cloud encryption. The end users of the cloud security include, large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Furthermore, this technology has its applications in various verticals, which include healthcare, BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, government agencies, and others. Based on the type of deployment, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players analyzed in this report are CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world cloud security market have been provided in this report

This report provides a competitive scenario of the world cloud security market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses along with potential opportunities present in the market

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

CHAPTER 7 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8 WORLD CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILE

9.1 CA Technologies, Inc.

9.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3 Fortinet, Inc.

9.4 IBM Corporation

9.5 Intel Corporation (McAfee, Inc.)

9.6 Panda Security

9.7 Sophos, Ltd.

9.8 Symantec Corporation

9.9 Trend Micro, Inc.

9.10 CloudPassage Inc.

