Cloud Service Brokerage Market Research Report 2019 – Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2026



Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include CapGemini S.A., Jamcracker, Inc., ComputeNext Inc., Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Nephos Technologies Ltd, NEC Corporation, Green Cloud Technologies, LLC, Appirio, Inc., Blue Wolf Group LLC, Dell Inc. and Cloud Sherpas, Inc.

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Service

Cloud Service Aggregation

Cloud Service Integration

Cloud Service Customization

By Solution

Technology Enablement

Service By Enabler By Provider



By End-use Industry

Cloud Service Aggregation

Cloud Service Integration

Cloud Service Customization

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. France Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



