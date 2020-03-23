Cocoa Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2025

The ‘Cocoa Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Cocoa market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Cocoa market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

increasing demand for cocoa in the conventional sub-segment in Western Europe is expected to fuel growth of the cocoa market in this region. The Western Europe market is projected to gain 233 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. The cocoa market in North America is likely to witness substantial growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period. North America followed Western Europe closely in terms of market share in 2016, with a projected value share of over 20%. The North America cocoa market is anticipated to gain 23 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. In terms of CAGR, the Western Europe cocoa market is estimated to register the highest value CAGR of 4.1% with North America standing at the second position with 3.5% value CAGR.

Swiss chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opens first ever cocoa powder based beverage products academy

Switzerland based chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opened its first cocoa powder based beverage products academy in 2016 – Van Houten Beverage, Sweden – to enter into this business segment. In 2016, U.S based Cargrill Incorporated introduced cocoa powder with intense dark red colour in its product offerings in Indonesia for application in chocolate ice-creams, drinks, and desserts. Another U.S. based manufacturer, Carlyle Cocoa has acquired speciality in manufacturing six different cocoa powder varieties differentiated on the basis of pH range, while the rest of the ingredients remain the same.

