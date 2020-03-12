Cogeneration Equipment Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2025
segmented as follows:
Global Cogeneration equipment Market: By Capacity
- Upto 30 MW
- 31MW -60 MW
- 61 MW- 100 MW
Global Cogeneration equipment Market: By Fuel
- Biomass
- Coal
- Natural Gas
- Others
Global Cogeneration equipment Market: By Technology
- Steam Turbine
- Gas Turbine
- Combined Cycle Gas Turbine
- Reciprocating engine
- Others
Global Cogeneration equipment Market: By Application
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Cogeneration equipment Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
