Cognitive Computing Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025
Cognitive Computing Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cognitive Computing industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cognitive Computing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Cognitive Computing market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Cognitive Computing Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Cognitive Computing industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Cognitive Computing industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Cognitive Computing industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Cognitive Computing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cognitive Computing are included:
Companies Mentioned in Report
Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., SparkCognition, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science and Accenture, Inc. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Cognitive Computing market has been segmented as below:
The Cognitive Computing, By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
The Cognitive Computing, By Application
- Diagnostic APIs
- Robots
- Cyber Security
- Farm Mechanization
- Social Media Monitoring
- Self-driving cars
- Gaming
- Video Surveillance
- eLearning
- IT Infrastructure Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
The Cognitive Computing, By Industry
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utility
- Retail
- Aerospace & Defense
- Government
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.)
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By End User
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Public sector
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
