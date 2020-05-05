COGNITIVE SECURITY MARKET GLOBALLY CAGR OF 36.7% BY 2026

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Cognitive Security 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

COGNITIVE SECURITY market research report delivers the systematic and comprehensive market research study, along with the facts and figures associated with any subject in the field of marketing. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period.

The Global Cognitive Security Market accounted for USD 2.85 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Furthermore, this report offers better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market report is the outcome of incessant efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers.

Research strategies and tools used of Cognitive Security Market:

This Cognitive Security market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of Cognitive Security Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-: AWS, Acalvio, CA Technologies,, Check Point Software, Cisco, Cybraics, Cylance, DXC Technology, DarKTrace, Deep Instinct, Demisto, Expert System, Feedzai, Fortinet, Google, IBM, LogRhythm, McAfee, Securonix, Sift Science, SparkCognition, Symantec, ThreatMetrix, Trend Micro among others.

Drivers & Restraints of Cognitive Security Market-:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Proactive security measures in protecting assets of an organization.

Increasing number of security breaches and cyber-attacks.

Rising adoption of IoT and increasing trend of BYOD across verticals.

Huge investment costs to implement security protocols.

Rapidly increasing insider cyber threats.

Breakdown of Cognitive Security Market-:

The Cognitive Security market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Cognitive Security Market By component (Solutions and others), By deployment model (Cloud and On-premises), By application (Threat Intelligence and others), By security type (Physical security and others), By organization size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Industry Vertical (BFSI and others)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Cognitive Security Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Cognitive Security Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Cognitive Security Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Cognitive Security Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Cognitive Security Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Cognitive Security Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Cognitive Security Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cognitive Security by Countries

Continued….

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Cognitive Security market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

