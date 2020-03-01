Coherent Optical Equipment Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

The Coherent Optical Equipment market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Coherent Optical Equipment market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coherent optical equipment market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the coherent optical equipment market are Ciena Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd. and ZTE Corporation among others.

The coherent optical equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market

By Technology

100G

200G

400G+

400G ZR

By Technology

WDM (Wavelength-Division Multiplexer)

Modules/Chips

Test & Measurement Equipment

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Switches

Others (optical fiber, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers)

By Application

Networking Fiber-to-the-Building/Premises (FTTB/P) Optical Network Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Optical Network

Data Center

OEMs

By End-user

Service provider Internet service provider Telecom Service provider

Public Sector

Industries Aviation Energy

Railways

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



