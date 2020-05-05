Cold Chain Market increasing demand with Leading key players: Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd

Comprehensive and detailed Cold Chain market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The market research analysis has been drawn in this industry analysis report with the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. The Cold Chain market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027.

The Global Cold chain Market accounted for USD 178.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Cold Chain Market, By Temperature Control (Conventional refrigeration {Mechanical refrigeration}, By Packaging Material {Dry Ice, Wet Ice}), By Type (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport {Road, Sea}), By Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), By Application (Food & Beverages {Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery}, Pharmaceuticals) By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Cold Chain Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the cold chain market in the next 8 years. Cold chain is the combined system for the storage and transportation of vaccines at optimum temperature from the point of manufacture to the point of use. It plays a vital role in temperature management for the perishable products and maintains the quality and safety of the perishable products through distribution chain to the final consumer. Cold chain is widely applicable in fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, fish, meat, and seafood and others.

Organizations such as UNICEF have helped the children by providing the vaccines at the right time and right place with the help of cold chain management, for instance According to UNICEF, in 2013 the value of UNICEF’s vaccine attainment was approximately USD 1.3 billion that was 2.8 billion vaccine doses for children in 100 countries. Furthermore, recent developments have taken place in the market, for instance, according to Global Cold Chain Alliance, it has been estimated that in 2013 Oxford Cold storage (Australia) at the time when more freezers were produced, the pallet spaces was increased from 23,000 to 170, 000. Moreover, VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada) acquired Gary Heer Transport Ltd., a cross-border transportation company. This will help the company in expansion of their product offerings and will automatically help in the growth of the company.

Top Key Players:

Americold,

Preferred Freezer Services,

Burris Logistics,

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC,

NICHIREI CORPORATION,

Swire Cold Storage Ltd,

Cloverleaf Cold Storage,

Kloosterboer,

Interstate Cold Storage, Inc,

Hanson Logistics,

HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO.,

Trenton Cold Storage,

B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd.,

VersaCold Logistics Services,

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased consumer demand towards perishable foods

Growing scope for food retail chains by multinationals

Developing usage of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse

Rising awareness towards environmental concerns

High costing involved

Market Segmentations:

The global cold chain market is segmented based on temperature control, type, temperature type, application, and geographical segments.

On the basis of temperature control, the global cold chain market is segmented into conventional refrigeration and packaging material. The conventional refrigeration segment is sub segmented into mechanical refrigeration. The packaging material is sub segmented into dry ice, wet ice, gel packs, eutectic plates, liquid nitrogen, insulated blankets, and expanded polystyrene.

On the basis of type, the global cold chain market is segmented into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport. The refrigerated storage segment is sub segmented into warehouse and refrigerated container. The refrigerated transportation segment is sub segmented into road, sea, rail, and air.

On the basis of temperature type, the global cold chain market is segmented into chilled and frozen.

On the basis of application, the global cold chain market is segmented into food and beverages and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverages segment is sub segmented into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, fish, meat, and seafood, and others.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Cold Chain Market

The global cold chain market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

