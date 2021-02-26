Cold Chain Monitoring Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sensitech

This COLD CHAIN MONITORING market research report takes into account several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The market insights and analysis provided in this market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. This COLD CHAIN MONITORING report is prepared by chewing over several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Global cold chain monitoring market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this COLD CHAIN MONITORING report which are thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. This market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered ORBCOMM, Berlinger & CO., Monnit Corp., Controlant, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, SecureRF Corporation, Savi Technology, Zest Labs, Infratab Inc., LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LLC, Klinge Corporation, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Nimble Wireless, Tagbox, Verigo, FreshSurety, Safetraces and others.

Further, this report classifies the COLD CHAIN MONITORING market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Logistics (Storage and Logistics), Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Chemicals), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the COLD CHAIN MONITORING market.

Recent developments:

In February 2019, SafeTraces announced the partnership with Mérieux NutriSciences, for providing fully integrated solutions which would help the manufacturers to produce while managing the plant sanitation processes and also by decreasing the risk of contamination.

In October 2018, SafeTraces announced the launch of the sanitation verification solution and the DNA barcode application system for items which are produced freshly and that can be connected with block chain based system.

In January 2019, Americold announced the acquisition of the PortFresh Holdings, which provides temperature-controlled operator services and it would help the Americold as of expansion to get access to port of Savannah for trade.

In December 2017, Americold announced launch of the new facility at New Clearfield, Utah Facility, which would add more space to their warehouses and would help them to expand.

Research Methodology: Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Primary Rependants: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

