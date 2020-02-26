Cold Pressed Juice Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend2016 – 2024

The global cold pressed juice market is characterized by a focus on product innovation and positioning owing to increasing health consciousness among consumers, while understanding their nutritional and taste requirements and preferences. Manufacturers are focused on increasing their market coverage globally by enhancing production capacity to meet increasing demands for cold pressed juices.

Players operating in the global cold pressed juice market have adopted an expansion approach by strengthening partnerships in high growth regions and expanding their product offerings across the global market through acquisitions and joint ventures. After a detailed study of the market, the analysts at XploreMR have come to a conclusion that to strengthen market share, the key players in the market have to offer new and innovative products by augmenting their research and development capabilities.

The analysts have studied various packaging techniques in detail while examining the global cold pressed juice market and found out that High Pressure Processing (HPP) is one of the widely used packaging options for cold pressed juice bottles. HPP technique is primarily used for liquid food products such as dairy products, fruit juices, and bio-active beverages that are packed into plastic bottles/containers.

XploreMR offers an eight year forecast of the global cold pressed juice market in a new report titled, “Cold Pressed Juice Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024.” The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global cold pressed juice market over the forecasted period.

The primary objective of this report is to offer updates and key insights on the expected future growth of the global cold pressed juice market. The report discusses various factors driving the market and also highlights region-wise trends in the global cold pressed juice market.

It also provides a market outlook and sets the forecast within the context of the global cold pressed juice market segments – by nature, by type, and by distribution channel across the various regions assessed. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the global cold pressed juice market, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the cold pressed juice market in different regions across the globe.

Report structure and research methodology

Macroeconomic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and beverage spending, and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers.Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers.

The report provides information on the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global cold pressed juice market along with a comprehensive segmental and regional market forecast of the global cold pressed juice market, supported by key metrics such as CAGR, absolute dollar opportunity (critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources in the global cold pressed juice market), incremental dollar opportunity, Year-on-Year growth rate (to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the global cold pressed juice market), Basis Point Share ( to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth), and market attractiveness index (to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance in the global cold pressed juice market).

A competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of key players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, recent developments, key brands and products offered.

Global cold pressed juice market segmentation

By Nature Organic Conventional

By Type Fruits Vegetables Mixed Fruits and Vegetables

By Distribution Channel Retail/Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Internet Selling Hyper/Super Market

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA

