Colocation Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | DFT, Global Switch, Coresite, Internap, QTS, Rackspace, Colt, SunGard Availability Services, Navisite

Some of the leading market players include Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, CenturyLink, Interxion, Telehouse, AT&T, Windstream, Level 3 Communications, Verizon Enterprise, DFT, Global Switch, Coresite, Internap, QTS, Rackspace, Colt, SunGard Availability Services, Navisite, I/O Data Centers, CyrusOne, 21Vianet, ChinaNetCenter, Netbank, 51IDC.

In aggregate the top twelve colocation providers are accounted for almost 30.67% of the total worldwide market. There is then a long tail of smaller providers, each with 1% or less market share. Even though the market is going through consolidation, the colocation industry has contained over 1,000 additional companies.

Data center colocation observes a great demand in telecommunication and information technology, due to the rising density of data servers. Colocation market earns a maximum chunk of its revenue from this vertical. Furthermore, the energy sector is also relying on the data center operation to meet different regulatory norms.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Colocation Breakdown Data by Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Colocation Breakdown Data by Application

Banking, Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy

Table of Contents

Global Colocation Market Insights Forecast to 2025

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Colocation Production by Regions

5 Colocation Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Colocation Production by Type

6.2 Global Colocation Revenue by Type

6.3 Colocation Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Colocation Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Colocation Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Colocation Consumption Market Share by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Equinix

8.1.1 Equinix Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Equinix Colocation Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Equinix Colocation Product Description

8.1.5 Equinix Recent Development

8.2 Digital Realty

8.2.1 Digital Realty Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Digital Realty Colocation Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Digital Realty Colocation Product Description

8.2.5 Digital Realty Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Colocation Study

