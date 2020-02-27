Combine Harvester Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2020 – 2026 | John Deere, CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland), Kubota

“

Combine Harvester Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Combine Harvester market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Combine Harvester Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Combine Harvester market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Combine Harvester Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Combine Harvester market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Combine harvester, also was known as combine in the early 1950s, is a joint machine that capable of complete reaping, threshing, and winnowin in crop harvesting into a single process.

Combine harvesters are one of the most economically important labor saving inventions, significantly reducing the fraction of the population that must be engaged in agriculture.

Market concentration is not high, European and American companies have advanced technology, and some manufacturers have production bases all over the world, this helps reduce their costs and improve competitiveness. Kubota and Lovol are leading manufacturers by volume with over 25% market share by volume.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. Chinese manufacturers have successfully developed some advanced products, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

Combine harvester industry is very important for agriculture, although it has declined in the past several years due to overcapacity, the demand will recovery slowly in the next 5 years.

The global Combine Harvester market was 10200 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 15700 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Combine Harvester market:

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Combine Harvester Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Combine Harvester market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Combine Harvester, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Combine Harvester market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Combine Harvester market?

✒ How are the Combine Harvester market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Below 200 HP

200-300 HP

300-400 HP

Above 400 HP

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wheat Harvesting

Corn Harvesting

Rice Harvesting

Others

Combine Harvester Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Combine Harvester industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Combine Harvester industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Combine Harvester industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Combine Harvester industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Combine Harvester industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Combine Harvester industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Combine Harvester industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Combine Harvester industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Combine Harvester markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Combine Harvester market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Combine Harvester market.

Table of Contents

1 Combine Harvester Market Overview

1.1 Combine Harvester Product Overview

1.2 Combine Harvester Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 200 HP

1.2.2 200-300 HP

1.2.3 300-400 HP

1.2.4 Above 400 HP

1.3 Global Combine Harvester Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Combine Harvester Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Combine Harvester Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Combine Harvester Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Combine Harvester Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Combine Harvester Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Combine Harvester Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Combine Harvester Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Combine Harvester Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Combine Harvester Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Combine Harvester Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Combine Harvester Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Combine Harvester Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Combine Harvester Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 John Deere

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 John Deere Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland) Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Kubota

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Kubota Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Claas

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Claas Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 AGCO

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 AGCO Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 ISEKI

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 ISEKI Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Sampo Rosenlew

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Sampo Rosenlew Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 SAME DEUTZ-FAHR

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Yanmar

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Yanmar Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Pickett Equipment

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Combine Harvester Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Pickett Equipment Combine Harvester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Versatile

3.12 Rostselmash

3.13 Preet Agro

3.14 Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)

3.15 LOVOL

3.16 Zoomlion

3.17 Xingguang Agricultural Machinery

3.18 Shandong Shifeng

3.19 Jiangsu Wode Group

3.20 Zhejiang Liulin Agricultural Machinery

3.21 Zhong ji Southern Machinery

3.22 YTO Group

3.23 Luoyang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment

3.24 Wuzheng Agricultural Equipment

4 Combine Harvester Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

