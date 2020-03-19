Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Growth and Forecast To 2027: Leading Players Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, DRÄXLMAIER Group, AME Systems (Vic) Pty Ltd,

The global commercial vehicle wiring harness market is experiencing a stable growth in the current scenario as well as anticipated to continue its growth in the forecast period. The market for commercial vehicle wiring harness involves a number of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies globally which capitalizes considerable amounts with an objective to design and manufacture advanced wiring harness components which are integrated as body wiring harness, engine wiring harness, and chassis wiring harness. The continuous modernizations in the field of technologies for a wide variety of applications in the lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV), medium & heavyweight commercial vehicle (HCV) are attracting several automakers across the world, which is paving the path for commercial vehicle wiring harness market in the current scenario. Moreover, the automotive industry is experiencing growth in the strategic partnerships between the automakers and wiring harness manufacturers to boost the commercial vehicle wiring harness market.

The automotive industry across the world is constantly experiencing the rise in the number of several new carmakers. The automotive giant’s manufacturers are continuously eyeballing on the development of the electric vehicle segment as the section is attracting the interest of the customers globally. Some of the significant players are catalyzing the market for electric vehicles, namely: Tesla, Ford, Nissan, BMW, and Volkswagen, among others. Electric vehicles consist of several types of wiring harnesses along with semiconductors, which enhance the safety, reliability, and performance of the vehicles. According to the International Energy Agency, the fleet of electric vehicles grew to 5.1 million, marking a growth of about up 2 million over the last year globally.

The growing electrification of vehicles is leading the automotive industry as well as associated industries to a greater extent. The automobile manufacturers, along with several wiring harness manufacturers and integrators, are constantly developing and innovating advanced wiring harness components and electronic solutions for delivering reliable, safest, and performance-oriented vehicles to their customers. The automotive OEMs are concentrating more on autonomous driving, power steering, power window, heating systems by integrating it with wiring harness components and advanced semiconductors along with embedded computers, which is facilitating the players to design and develop robust technologies. Wiring harness is also being integrated into areas such as the braking system, battery system, and induction motor, among others. The development of electric vehicles is predicted to grow exponentially due to rising concerns associated with the environment as well as the announcement of several stringent laws by Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

Wiring harness comprises of the wires, cables, and power distribution system to transmit electric power and signals across the automobiles. With the growth in the number of electric circuits and size as well as the weight of wire harnesses constantly rising depending in the different models. The advanced technologies are being used for electrical multiplexing and signal sharing transmission to meet with the emerging requirement electrification of vehicles eventually understanding the reduction in the quantity as well as size of wires. The growing disposable income of the citizen demand of high-caliber speakers, power window, and integration of small LCD’s creates huge opportunity for the automotive wire harness experts working for OEMs, development service providers and the suppliers.

Some of the other notable players in the global commercial vehicle wiring harness market are Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, DRÄXLMAIER Group, AME Systems (Vic) Pty Ltd, Yazaki Corporation, THB Group, Sumitomo Electric Group, SPARK MINDA (Ashok Minda Group), Nexans Autoelectric, Lear Corporation, and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., among others.

The report segments the global commercial vehicle wiring harness market as follows:

Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – By Vehicle Type

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Commercial vehicle wiring harness Market – By LCV Type

• SUV

• Pickups

• Minitrucks

• Minivans

Commercial vehicle wiring harness Market – By M&HCV Type

• Medium and Heavy trucks

• Heavy Mining vehicle

• Heavy Construction vehicle

• Heavy Agriculture vehicle

• Medium Agriculture vehicle/Tractor

FAQ

Commercial Vehicle Wiring Harness Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

• Which vehicle type is expected to lead the commercial vehicle wiring harness market?

o Lightweight commercial vehicles include mini-trucks, SUV, pick-up vans, and buses with a gross vehicle weight of not more than 3.5 tones. The LCV concept was created as a mini-truck are commonly optimized to be sharply built, and have low operating costs but still powerful with fuel-efficient engines, and are employed for intra-city operations. The growing penetration of LCVs is owing to the growth in inter-country transportation and logistics. The mounting number of LCVs across the globe has augmented significantly over the years, demanding the integration of different wiring harness cables and wires from the OEMs as well as the replacement units.



• What are market opportunities for commercial vehicle wiring harness market?

o The automotive manufacturer is handling the issue of minimizing the overall weight of the vehicles by integrating lightweight wiring harnesses, and small size components but enhance the electrification of vehicles to attract customers globally. The vehicle manufacturers are actively focusing on the development of three types of advanced wires and cables, which further reduce weight as per the application according to the specific applications. The first type of material used is an aluminum alloy for the manufacturing of automotive wire which has high conductivity and strength, another type of material is copper-clad aluminum (CA) wire which is appropriate for a thick wire used across battery cable. The third type of material is used for providing high strength thin wire and is suitable for signal lines, which has the same strength as the one-quarter cross-section to that of a present soft wire.

• Which continent has highest demand for commercial vehicle wiring harness?

o APAC contributed largest market share in the commercial vehicle wiring harness market. Rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, and adequate government support are some of the attributable factors that have ensured a smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed phase. The growth of the APAC region is rapidly driven by expanding markets such as demand for the automotive industry, especially for autonomous and electric vehicles. This trend has fueled the need for the wiring harness to integrate advanced electronic components. The automotive market in the region is developing dynamically in recent years, with several brands of vehicles competing in China. Thailand is a crucial exporter of automobiles in Asia-Pacific. The automobile industry in China is witnessing tremendous growth with a significantly robust position in the components, which includes electric wires, connectors, terminals, and others. There leading commercial vehicle manufacturers in the region are Toyota Motor Corporation, TATA Motors, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and various others.

