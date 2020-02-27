Compounding Pharmacies Market 2025 Expected to Rise at A Higher CAGR Value, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Compounding Pharmacies Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Compounding Pharmacies market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Competitive Landscape

key drivers, and market opportunities a report by TMR Research provides in-depth analysis of global compounding pharmacies market for 2018 to 2028.

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Notable Developments & Competitive Analysis

Collaborations and Acquisitions are two tools that companies in global compounding pharmacies market are adopting to stand out in tough competition of the market. These strategies allow the players to accumulate necessary resources that can help the businesses to have a sustainable future in the global compounding pharmacies market. Additionally these strategies allow the two companies to leverage the technology present with one of the organizations that can help them increase the production medicines.

In 2016, PharMEDium and Kit Check announced that they are joining hands. This collaboration is aimed to develop RFID tags that can be used in PharMEDium’s prefilled syringes. As a result of this partnership, PharMEDium demonstrates its expertise in pharmaceutical outsourcing in global compounding pharmacies market.

Some of the prominent players of global compounding pharmacies market are:

CAPS

Fresenius Kabi

Advanced Pharma

PharMEDium Services

Cantrell Drug

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Key Drivers

Compounded Pain Management Drugs A Major Driving Factor

Pain management is gaining major traction these days. The growing popularity of pain management therapy is the major factor that is boosting the growth of the compounding pharmacies in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The drugs are FDA-approved yet come under State Pharmacies Board's supervision. For instance, a guideline for chronic pain stated by Medical Treatment Utilization Schedule does not support the use of compounds like Gabapentin and Baclofen for pain management. However, compounding pharmacies use these compounds to improve strength of the drug.

Hormone Replacement Therapeutics Drive Major Revenue

Oral medicines are driving maximum revenue for global compounding pharmacies market. These medicines account or more than 38.4% of total revenue in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The medicines are majorly used in hormones replacement therapies. This is because of the development of the drugs that can stimulate the production of hormones without injecting them externally. Moreover, relatively easy manufacturing of these drugs is another factor that elevates the positions of hormonal therapeutic drugs in global compound pharmacies market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Shortage of Prescription Plays a Crucial Role

The medical sector is witnessing a major shortfall for prescription drugs in recent years. This scarcity is the major factor that is fueling the growth of global compounding pharmacies market. According to FDA only 154 drugs are currently available to treat chronic pain across the globe. Compounding pharmacies can bridge this gap between demands and supply generating major revenue for the global compounding market in 2018 to 2028.

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Regional Analysis

The global compounding pharmacies market is expected to witness maximum potential in North America. The dominance of the region is attributed to the technological developments to boost the production of drugs and presence of various prominent players of the market.

The global Compounding Pharmacies Market is segmented on the basis of:

Pharmacy Type 503A Pharmacy 503B Pharmacy

Application Adults Veterinary



Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Segment Analysis

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Compounding Pharmacies Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Compounding Pharmacies Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

