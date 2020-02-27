Compression Therapy Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2025

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Compression Therapy Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Compression Therapy market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Compression Therapy Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has announced premarket approval for its new Venovo venous stent, a new promising treatment for iliofemoral venous occlusive disease. The stent promises new opportunities for players in the global compression therapy market. it is a flexible nitinol stent, which maintain femoral veins and reopen blockage of iliac to regulate blood flows. Its treatment is expected to allow clinicians to treat large diameter, and long lesion lengths.

InterVene, a startup has received $15 million in funding to further its quest of a catheter-based treatment for correcting failed one-way valves in the veins of the leg. The new solution promises to build deep vein reflux and build new valves out of tissues. The new valves will arise out of patient’s own vein walls, and will eliminate the need for implants. The new device known as BlueLeaf promises to create bicuspids valves during a single procedure to remove the need of conventional open surgery.

The increasing efficacy of compression pumps, rising demand for dynamic compression therapies, and increased incidences of diseases like lymphedema will drive significant traction for the compression therapy market during 2018-2028. The pumps can facilitate delivery of individualised pressure, a growing need for patients with difference level of compression needs. Moreover, the treatment has proven more effective as compared to its alternatives, and continues to open new opportunities for dynamic compression systems, which conventionally have remained secondary treatment methods to static compression methods. According to recent research published in JAMA or the high-usage of pump-based compression systems leads to lower incidences of cellulitis infection, reduced hospitalization, and physician visits per patients.

The global compression therapy market report will cover all regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the rising incidences of diabetes, and prevalent obesity in North America region will drive significant growth for players in the compression therapy market. The rising incidences of diabetes, and innovative compression therapy devices, and streamlining of FDA approval process, will create tremendous opportunities for growth for players in the compression therapy market. Asia Pacific with its expanding access to healthcare due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increased private investments in reimbursement mechanisms, and rising disposable incomes will register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

