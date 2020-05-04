COMPUTATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY MARKET | BY APPLE INC.,ALPHABET,QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.,NVIDIA CORPORATION

The Computational Photography report is of several pages that provide newest industry data, market future trends, with which it becomes easy to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis included in the report.

Samsung Electronics

Light

Nikon Corporation

Lytro, Inc

Canon Inc

The Global Computational Photography Market was valued at USD 1,250.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13,246.8 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 32.7% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Apple Inc.

Alphabet

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Rapidly increasing demand for digital still cameras with high resolution

Adoption of computational photography in smartphone cameras

The initial cost for a digital camera is usually higher

Consumes more battery life

Algolux, Pelican Imaging, Movidius, ALMALENCE INC., ON Semiconductor, Sony Corporation, Corephotonics Ltd., DxO Lab, HTC Corporation, Affinity Media, Xperi Corporation, and many more.

Global Computational Photography Market, By Type (Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras, 16-Lens Cameras, Others), Application (Smartphone Camera, Standalone Camera, Machine Vision), Offering (Camera Module, Software)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

